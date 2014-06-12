Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --ezDinero.com personal loans online announced that it would be starting a program specifically targeting Hispanic small business owners.



ezDinero is one of the few alternative lending sites for loans online. It serves as an intermediary between first-time borrowers and top lenders in the U.S. and in Mexico.



ezDinero is one of the few reputable online services that can help first-time borrowers find financial solutions meeting their exact specifications and connect them with the top lenders in the industry.



CEO of ezDinero Victor Torres explains: “There is a need to serve business owners, including many first-time borrowers in the Hispanic community, and ezDInero strives to fullfill this need.”



The loan services offered by ezDinero are non-traditional, such as personal loans, payday loans, car title loans, installment loans, micro loans, and refinancing. These loan types are in very high demand in today’s economy and better meet the personal financial needs of the U.S. Hispanic demographic, which consists of a large number of first-time borrowers.



The entire process is convenient and can be conducted online. What makes ezDinero unique is the technology behind its online borrowing application which takes seconds to complete. Borrowers can expect to have their loan requests approved, and funded, in as little as 24 hours.



About ezDinero

Launched in February 2014, the service is expanding rapidly across the country, with new lending partners added every day, including offices in Mexico and Puerto Rico