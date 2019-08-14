EZMarketing Designs & Develops New Website for Diversified Funding Inc.

Lancaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2019 --EZMarketing is happy to announce the launch of Diversified Funding's new website dfiprivatelending.com. Diversified Funding came to EZ because they wanted to highlight their private lending services with a standalone website, rather than a single page on their existing site.



Founded in 1974, Diversified Funding is a fully integrated real estate developer, manager, and investor with secured lending and consulting services. They are able to provide quick-turn commercial loans to buy commercial and investment real estate. Diversified Funding also believes in supporting their community and donates to several charities and groups.



Samantha K. Bendetson, senior VP of Diversified Funding Inc., had this to say about working with EZMarketing. "Having worked with other website development companies in the past, I was blown away by EZMarketing's professionalism and efficiency. They truly took the time to understand our company and our goals in order to develop the best site for our needs. I highly recommend working with EZMarketing."



"Diversified Funding came to us to create a website that would create leads and appeal to their entrepreneurial clients," said Marie Sonder, Web Designer & Developer at EZMarketing. "We gave them a clean design that showcased their attention and their experience in real estate and development while setting them apart from their competition."



"Diversified Funding wanted to focus on a specific area of their business. Many times we would recommend adding more pages to the company site for this service. In this case, it was a better marketing strategy to build a website that solely focused on their private lending service. This allowed DFI to showcase the Private Lending so that visitors and Google saw one strong message," said Tom Malesic, owner of EZMarketing.



About EZMarketing

EZMarketing is a Lancaster, Pa. marketing agency specializing in website design and digital marketing. Through results-driven marketing strategies, EZMarketing makes it easier for small businesses throughout Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg to achieve their business dreams. For more information, visit us at www.ezmarketing.com.



About Diversified Funding Inc

Diversified Funding Inc., located in Boston, Ma., is a real estate developer, manager, and investor with lending and consulting services. For more information, visit www.diversifiedfundinginc.com.