EZMarketing Designs & Develops New Website for Toothsmiths

Lancaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2019 --EZMarketing is excited to announce the launch of Toothsmiths' new website, toothsmiths.com. They were in need of a new website design with a more modern feel in order to market themselves more efficiently as well as to compete and grow their business.



For more than 31 years, Toothsmiths has been specializing in cosmetic restorations, full mouth reconstructions, dentures, implants, and more. They are a full-service lab that focuses on customer satisfaction through custom solutions and are one of few DAMAS-certified labs in Pennsylvania. James R. Ament, founder, and his team of experts also offer a guarantee of satisfaction for both the workmanship and materials used.



Melissa Marion, Assistant General Manager for Toothsmiths, stated the following regarding working with EZMarketing on their website. "Working with EZMarketing has been an amazing experience! When we decided to work with them to rebuild our company's website, we had no idea that they would feel like an extension of our business. We finally have a marketing department! They were diligent about researching our company and industry, and their team was committed to understanding what our company is about and did an amazing job with the site! Developing our new website with them was just as their name implies: EZ!"



"Toothsmiths needed to redesign their website to reflect their custom-designed product offerings," said Marie Sonder, Web Designer & Developer at EZMarketing. "We gave them a more modern look that showcased their attention to detail and gave customers a behind-the-scenes look at how they bridge the gap between the clinical and the technical aspects of their craft."



About EZMarketing

EZMarketing is a Lancaster, Pa. marketing agency specializing in website design and digital marketing. Through results-driven marketing strategies, EZMarketing makes it easier for small businesses throughout Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg to achieve their business dreams. For more information, visit us at www.ezmarketing.com.



About Toothsmiths

Toothsmiths, located in Lititz, Pa. is a full-service, DAMAS-certified dental lab. They specialize in digital impressions, repairs, consulting, night guards, crowns, and much more. For more information, visit www.toothsmiths.com.