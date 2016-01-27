ezVerify, Memorial Healthcare Team Up to Revolutionize Transparency of Medical Information

Miramar, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2016 --In a collaboration that will revolutionize the flow of healthcare information and help protect patients from surprise medical bills, ezVerify & Validate LLC ("ezVerify") and Memorial Healthcare System ("Memorial") today announced that they are joining forces to develop and introduce a robust, full-service patient web portal for Memorial's network of hospitals and healthcare providers. The innovative portal system will introduce a new level of transparency while seamlessly integrating with Memorial's existing Epic patient management system, one of the most commonly used platforms in the healthcare industry.



The new portal will allow current and new patients to seamlessly access transparent information related to pricing, ratings and reviews of Memorial's services and procedures. By enabling patients to verify their insurance coverage and payment responsibility for healthcare services, the portal will prevent incidents where patients unexpectedly find themselves responsible for bills from medical providers outside their insurance coverage. The portal will also allow patients to schedule and pay for medical services, review informative multimedia content, and submit other types of requests.



Executives with ezVerify and Memorial said their partnership will result in a transformative process to enable agile and transparent communication between Memorial and its patients. And, they added, this next-generation portal will be offered to the hundreds of non-Memorial hospitals nationwide that already rely on Epic for patient management. Eventually, the portal technology will be designed to integrate with almost any patient management platform, allowing the portal technology to be utilized by medical providers and patients throughout the country.



Gerald Glass, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of ezVerify's parent company, Automated HealthCare Solutions, and Frank V. Sacco, President and CEO of Memorial, issued a joint statement praising this significant step in providing more transparent information to¬, and engagement with, the consumer/patient:



"With ezVerify's leadership in medical database technologies and Memorial's leadership in the healthcare field, we expect this new patient portal to be a trailblazer, not only for Memorial but the national healthcare community. We will create a system that truly allows patients to access clear, understandable information about the cost of their healthcare services and allow healthcare providers to seamlessly work with their existing patient and billing platforms."