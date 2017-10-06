Ezz Eldin El Nattar, Chairman of Ascendant Global, a Division of the Ascendant Group Invited to Give Keynote at Arab Marketing & PR Summit

Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --Located at the Safir Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, from October 5th – 7th, 2017, the Arab Marketing & PR Summit is a wonderful opportunity to highlight innovative insights, new experiences, radical changes in the market as well as new media technology. There will be keynote speeches and panel discussions conducted by both regional and international professionals discussing the latest PR and marketing trends in the global marketing world. Chairman of Ascendant Global, the International Division of Ascendant Group (http://www.ascendantstrategy.net), Ezz Eldin El Nattar, has been given the honor to present a keynote speech highlighting the importance of CEO branding and how it can help executives, CEOs and entrepreneurs leverage their influence in their field by gaining global visibility and recognition. Other keynote speeches will focus on the following topics: public relations, marketing of all varieties, advertising, corporate social responsibility, innovation, digital PR, entrepreneurship and our favorite, branding.



This three-day Summit brings a wealth of information both regionally and internationally regarding new techniques to use in one's business as well as far-reaching networking opportunities.



To find out more information about this event and to register, visit this link: http://arabmarketingandprsummit.com/.



About Ascendant Group

Ascendant Group (http://www.ascendantstrategy.net) is a world leader in CEO branding, built on referrals and inspired by trust since 2004. Ascendant is a founding member of the Forbes Agency Council for top PR and Advertising companies in the world. Ascendant has a multidisciplinary resident team of over a dozen professionals with 5 high profile partners, multiple brand managers, publicists, social media experts, copywriters, designers, entertainment industry professionals and an in-house literary agent. They have won multiple awards for PR, design and company culture, working with a diverse clientele that range from CEOs of multibillion dollar companies in China, Executives at fortune 50 companies in the U.S., NY Times Best Selling Authors, retired athletes, CEOs of mid-sized companies and some of America's leading Christian brands. Ascendant's global division has offices in Cairo, Egypt, Amman, Jordan, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Rotterdam, The Netherlands with a planned location in Nova Scotia, Canada in the near future.



About Ezz Eldin El Nattar

El Nattar currently holds dual positions as Chairman of Ascendant Global, the International Division of Ascendant Group, and CEO of Vantage Business Development Solutions in Egypt. He is also a board member on several of the country's national and global initiatives and strategic committees. El Nattar is a graduate of the American University in Cairo with a BA in Economics, holder of an MBA in International Marketing from the University of Dallas, Texas and a Certified Advanced Projects Management Professional of Stanford University California. Former positions have included COO of Business DNA in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Marketing and Business Development Director of the world's 9th most popular B2B trading marketplace, in addition to a number of Egypt's largest enterprises. Ezz Eldin El Nattar brings a vast knowledge and decades of experience on the topic of CEO branding, turnarounds, startups, global marketing and business development of small, medium and multimillion dollar corporations.



"I am so excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Arab Marketing & PR Summit as this is a wonderful chance to meet others who are interested in learning more about the success of CEO branding. With my many years of experience in creating and executing out of the box concepts, I can't wait to share my knowledge with others and learn new techniques to bring back to my colleagues at Ascendant as well."