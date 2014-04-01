F2 Garage Door Solutions to Showcase Garage Armour at the St. Charles Home Show

Saint Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --F2 Garage Door Solutions will showcase Garage Armour at the St. Charles Home Show (booth #37, on the lower level near the Family Fun Area), April 4-6. Garage Armour is a unique safety and security product using password protected technology to provide an additional level of home security.



Car break-ins, or thefts, expose home and business owners to the additional risk of thieves using the garage door opener and registration papers in a stolen vehicle to break into their locations. Garage Armour’s password technology is designed to eliminate the risk of lost or stolen garage door remotes being used in this manner, providing security and convenience for the homeowner or business.



About F2 Garage Door Solutions

F2 Garage Door Solutions is the only distributor of Garage Armour in the St. Louis area. Information and free consultation is available at the St. Charles Home Show, April 4-6 or on the F2 Garage Door Solutions website.