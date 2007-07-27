FAA Approves Another LoPresti HID Lighting System for Piper Turbo Arrow

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- Piper pilots have found their answer to dimly lit runways and aircraft visibility issues. The LoPresti BoomBeam HID lighting replaces the stock unit, fitting into the existing light housing of the lower cowling. Just now FAA certified, the Piper Turbo Arrow lights are available and ready to ship.



LoPresti was the first to bring HID lighting to general aviation with its BoomBeam product. Currently, LoPresti is the OEM landing light provider for Hawker Beechcraft, Cirrus and Adam, etc. With over 240 approvals on aftermarket aircraft, it has set the standard for the industry.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

