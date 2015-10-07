FAA Grants RSA Marketing Exemption for Commercial Use of Aerial Drone

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --RSA Marketing is pleased to announce they have received an exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under section 333 to conduct aerial video and photography for commercial use, using an unmanned aircraft system (UAS).



"From epic soaring shots that graze the sky to rising pillar shots that float upward effortlessly — today we can capture just about anything at a fraction of the cost and time," said Bruce Rowley, Principal and CEO of RSA Marketing.



RSA is the first organization in the region to receive exemption for commercial marketing purposes. Unlike footage taken with conventional, non-aerial video equipment, drone captured aerial footage offers a unique perspective that until recently was incredibly difficult and costly to obtain.



"Aerial footage makes any video and story more compelling," said Clint Herring, director of Hydraulic Studio, RSA's video division. "Clients are often stunned by how we use aerial to add charisma and new dimensions to a project. Aerial can be two feet or 200 feet, inside or out."



Hydraulic Studio specializes in commercial and industrial videography and photography. The company has invested in special video treatments, such as aerial, to be able to shoot any angle or capture any perspective required to tell the entire story typical of a commercial or industrial project. Other specialized treatments include time lapse video, large-space cable cam video, and small-space / extreme perspective mini cams. The Hydraulic Studio video team has also received specialized safety training and certifications in order to operate in tightly regulated environments, such as refineries.



"When you're shooting a huge manufacturing floor, or a towering crane, or an intensely hot furnace, you need specialized equipment and processes to get the shots the story requires," said Herring. "Aerial is powerful in capturing stories and images that previously went untold, such as shooting overhead footage of an expansive manufacturing floor or distribution facility."



RSA Marketing applied to the FAA several months ago for an exemption under Section 333 on the basis that enabling unmanned drone use for commercial photography and videography will provide a positive impact to the local economy. The exemption enables RSA to fly an unmanned drone without adhering to a lengthy list of regulations developed for traditional manned aircraft but are not applicable to battery-powered, unmanned aerial drones. The FAA has given RSA an extensive set of flight rules spelled out in the exemption, including flying only within the line of sight of the pilot, operating below a ceiling of 400 feet and not exceeding a speed of 100 miles per hour.



The official listing of the exemption can be viewed online at https://www.faa.gov/uas/legislative_programs/section_333/333_authorizations/media/RSA-Marketing-13050.pdf



For more information about RSA's aerial drone capabilities, visit hydraulicstudio.com and aircapitaldroneco.com.



About RSA Marketing Services

RSA Marketing is an entrepreneurial firm serving entrepreneurially-minded clients. Clients subscribe to RSA's Outsourced Marketing Department at a flat monthly fee and on a project basis. RSA delivers marketing services through an expanding brand family, including Hydraulic Studio (commercial/industrial imagery), Air Capital Drone Co. (aerial drone video), Hydraulic Online (websites and online marketing services), and FastandFlat.com (marketing services delivered online). RSA also specializes in sourcing and delivering new marketing technologies.



Founded in 2010, RSA Marketing employs 25 professionals to provide comprehensive marketing services, in-house, to clients from a diversity of industries and locations ranging from Wichita to international. Well-known clients include: Wesley Medical Center, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Equity Bank, Hinkle Law Firm, GreenAcres Markets, The City of Wichita, The Coleman Company, Westar and Great Plains Industries.



RSA Marketing is a Google Partner Agency, Qualtrics Partner and Inc. 5000 company.



For more information, visit rsa.marketing, hydraulicstudio.com, hydraulicnetworks.com, aircapitaldroneco.com and fastandflat.com.