FAAIF Signs MOU with SIV Australia to Provide Australian Investor Visas in the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --Camille Paldi, Chief Executive Officer of FAAIF in Dubai signs memorandum of understanding with Karola Steffi, CEO of SIV Australia in Brisbane/Gold Coast, Australia to provide Australian Investor Visas in the UAE. The two CEO’s plan to facilitate the obtainment of the Australian Subclass 188 – Significant Investor Visa Stream for people wishing to gain Australian permanent residency and citizenship. Paldi explained that Australia is a prime immigration destination as it is a large, beautiful country with excellent education and life opportunities.



Dubai serves as an immigration flocking point for people in this region before moving on to Western countries for permanent residence. She says that the time is right to start offering Australian Investor Visas in the UAE, especially for businessmen and women seeking dual citizenship and visa free travel as well as for families and individuals planning for long-term life goals.