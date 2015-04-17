Hoffman Fabrics Appoints Industry Veteran Businesswoman to Lead Sales & Retail Merchandizing

Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Mission Viejo, California: Industry veteran and experienced retail executive, Stephanie Prescott has been appointed to head business development, retail merchandizing and retail relationships for Hoffman Fabrics, one of North America's oldest operating fabric designer and manufacturers. Ms. Prescott will lead the national sales force, and will also connect the distribution chain by focusing on retail merchandizing capabilities and building the close relationships Hoffman has with over 1,500 fabric, quilting and textile retailers across the United States.



"Stephanie is uniquely qualified to head our retail business development team, and we are delighted to have her join the Hoffman team," said Tony Hoffman, company President. "She brings a special skillset and years of experience to this position, combining the expertise of big box retail executive management, with several years as a small business entrepreneur and store owner. She also has considerable experience in the creative quilting industry, and holds close relationships with specialty retailers and passionate quilters in towns and cities across North America."



Her role will encompass leadership towards the key activities below;



-Oversee the Sales Force

-Retail Relationships

-Merchandizing & Packaging

-Pre Cuts & Kits



Prescott is currently preparing to meet her sales team face-to-face for the first time at Quilt Market, an industry major event, to be held in Minneapolis, MN, May 15-17, 2015 where Hoffman will be exhibiting.



"I am proud and excited to be a key part of the next era of Hoffman, as we embark upon many new business development initiatives. I have always admired the Hoffman culture over the years as a store owner, and look forward to collaborating with the talented sales force and with the many friends and relationships I have built over the years. I believe Hoffman is at the forefront of the next generation of Quilters and am delighted that we represent the finest in quality, design and innovation moving forward," said Ms. Prescott.



About Hoffman California-International Fabrics

Hoffman California-International Fabrics (http://www.hoffmanfabrics.com) is a 91 year old innovator and industry leader in the design and manufacture of premium hand-dyed, screen-printed, and digital printed fabrics for independent retailers, retail fabric stores, craft shops, quilt shops, brands and apparel makers, wholesale distributors, and manufacturers. Three generations of the Hoffman Family are actively involved in day-to-day operations. Hoffman professional textile artists each year create over 800 unique designs for our screen and digital print collections, and our authentic Bali batiks, many of which are focused on one of the USA's most popular hobbies – Quilt making. Hoffman Fabrics is partnered with wholesale distributors based in Australia; New Zealand; Canada; the United Kingdom; Germany; the Netherlands; Scandinavia; and Japan, and has been instrumental in many fabric and apparel innovations and designs, including the iconic Hawaiian shirt.