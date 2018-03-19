FaceAffinity to Use Proprietary Face Pattern Analysis for Major Study of Personality and Music Preference

Santa Rosa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2018 --FaceAffinity, the global leader in Face Pattern Analysis, today announced that it is launching a major new study of personality traits and music preferences. This research will build on prior academic and market-based research regarding personality and music preference, including a ground-breaking study at Cambridge University.



To participate, users may go to https://www.questionpro.com/t/AN081ZboqQ or request an invitation by emailing MusicSurvey@SonomaMediaPartners.com.



FaceAffinity has developed the world's first cloud-based Face Pattern Analysis API. The Company's image-based personality mapping software is a disruptive technology designed to be used in a variety of applications including artificial intelligence, digital marketing, staffing and recruiting, public safety, and more. From a single image – either a "selfie" or an uploaded image - FaceAffinity can instantly discern a range of key personality traits. FaceAffinity's study will also include online survey questions regarding participants' preferences in how they select and listen to music.



"We believe this study will provide new insights that can lead to better tools for matching musicians and bands with listeners," said Face Affinity founder Wayne Rowlands. "Our technology and algorithms are perfectly suited for new applications that support artificial intelligence and augmented reality to improve quality of life. Music is such an important part of life, and such a personal experience. We believe this study will help identify ways to connect people to great music, and especially new music and artists from around the world."



Advances in recording and distribution technologies have lowered the cost for musicians to create and share music through online sales and streaming services. CDBaby.com, a site promoting new and independent artists represents over 650,000 recording artists and 100,000 songwriters, and BandCamp.com, another platform for emerging artists, reports that it adds 500 new band sites per day to its roster of over 36,000 recording artists. Thousands of new songs are released each day worldwide – all instantly available online. With so much entertainment content available online, navigation and curation are challenges for consumers of all ages around the world.



The digital music industry is booming, now estimated at a nearly $10 billion global industry. Music streaming service Spotify claims over 30 million songs available, 159 million active users and 71 million subscribers as of January 2018. AppleMusic also has an estimated 30 million songs available and had already sold 35 billion songs by 2014. Nielsen's 2017 Year-End Music Report estimates total digital music consumption increased over 20% in 2017, to the equivalent of over 525 million albums. According to the IFPI music trade association, digital and physical music revenues in 2016 exceeded $15 billion. Other sites and platforms such as Amazon, Tidal, and Pandora also account for millions of songs streamed annually. According to Forbes Magazine, in 2017 streaming accounted for over $1.5 billion in revenue.



As the recording industry spends over 25% of revenues annually on artist development and marketing, new tools to connect artists and prospective audiences will be critical to the continued growth of digital music and the discovery of new music by consumers. FaceAffinity believes what is true for digital music will also be the case for discovery and curation in other content areas such as books, movies, and art.



The Company has selected QuestionPro (http://www.QuestionPro.com) as the platform for the online survey portion of the study after an evaluation of multiple online platforms. FaceAffinity believes the integration of the QuestionPro and FaceAffinity platforms creates a quick and innovative method for incorporating personality traits into consumer research.



Participants that complete the study and provide an email address will be entered with a chance to win their choice of a StubHub gift certificate, an Amazon or iTunes gift card, or a Bose Bluetooth speaker, all valued at over $250. Participants successfully uploading a selfie or photo will also receive an instant, individualized sample of FaceAffinity's personality trait assessment free of charge.



About FaceAffinity / Sonoma Media Partners, Inc.

Based in Santa Rosa, California, FaceAffinity (wholly-owned by Sonoma Media Partners, Inc.) is focused on developing disruptive face pattern analysis technology for use in marketing, security, staffing, artificial intelligence and other consumer and enterprise applications. In early 2015, the company introduced FaceReflect to demonstrate the power of its API. FaceReflect was the first face pattern analysis app for the web, tablets and smartphones, uses the analysis data to identify someone's innate strengths and attributes.



