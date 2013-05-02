Facebook and Cisco Systems News: (NASDAQ:FB), (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2013 --Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2013.



First Quarter 2013 Operational Highlights:



Daily active users (DAUs) were 665 million on average for March 2013, an increase of 26% year-over-year.Monthly active users (MAUs) were 1.11 billion as of March 31, 2013, an increase of 23% year-over-year.



Mobile MAUs were 751 million as of March 31, 2013, an increase of 54% year-over-year. Revenue for the first quarter totaled $1.46 billion, an increase of 38%, compared with $1.06 billion in the first quarter of 2012. Revenue from advertising was $1.25 billion, representing 85% of total revenue and a 43% increase from the same quarter last year.



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 15, 2013, at 1:30 PM (PT) to announce its third quarter fiscal year 2013 financial results for the quarter ending Saturday, April 27.



Financial results will be released over Marketwired as well as the European Business and Technical Wire after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 15, 2013.



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industries worldwide. Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.



