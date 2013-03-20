Facebook &Microsoft Corporation Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: FB), (NASDAQ: MSFT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is showing neutral trend as it traded in the range of $25.78 and $26.69 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $26.68 and is at $26.09, down 1.73 percent from its previous close of $26.55. Facebook recorded the volume of 22.712 million shares, while its average daily trading volume stands at 57.312 million shares. The stock may tumble down to $25.75 level. On the up side, the stock may go as high as $26.35 in the coming trading sessions.



Facebook offers online social platform. It also provides advertising services.



Find out where FB could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FB



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is trading at $28.22, up 0.14 percent from its previous close of $28.18. The stock is up with the volume of 14.007 million, in comparison to its usual volume of 47.049 million shares. Microsoft stock opened the session at $28.31 and touched its highest price point at $28.49. Its lowest price point for the session stood at $28.19.



The stock is currently in the bullish mode and is likely to continue the trend as shown by its MACD chart. It is also trading in line with its hort term moving average price of $28.22.



Find out if MSFT could pick up more steam in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the full trend analysis report for free here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009