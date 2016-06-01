Facebook Photography Competition Announced by Clarity Travel Solutions

Bulimba, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Clarity Travel Solutions has invited its customers to submit photographs of their RovEasy lightweight backpack being used in interesting locations.



Purchasers of the popular RovEasy lightweight foldable daypack are invited to post a photograph of their RovEasy daypack to the company's Facebook page. A $50 Amazon gift voucher will be awarded for the best photograph submitted to the Clarity Travel Solutions page during the month of June, with the winner chosen by the number of LIKES received. Photographs should show the daypack and the place that the photograph was taken, but how this is combined will allow for a lot of creativity.



Jenni Proctor, Managing Director of Clarity Travel Solutions, has set up this competition to give customers the opportunity to share their vacation experiences in a fun way with other travelers. "I've been amazed at the places customers tell me they have taken our RovEasy daypacks. I've heard wonderful stories of them going to Costa Rica, South America, Alaska, Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa and Europe and that's just in the last few months. It will be so interesting to see the photographs that people share and the places our packable daypacks have been taken to."



The competition commences on June 1 and the winner will be announced on the Facebook page on July 1.



About Clarity Travel Solutions

Clarity Travel Solutions offers products that solve common travel inconveniences for discerning travelers. Their brand name RovEasy reflects the company vision of offering quality travel accessories that enhance the comfort and ease of traveling at any age.