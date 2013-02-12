Facebook Reunites Son with Long-Lost Mother for Valentine's Day

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 --Just a few years ago, Yahya Bakkar was on the verge of homelessness. Today, he is an author and motivational speaker who inspires over 100,000 students, parents and educators across the country each year. Although he was able to turn his life around, there was always something missing; he never met his biological mother.



For the past 5 years, Yahya has tried looking for his mom by himself with no success. All he had was one picture of her and an idea that she was from Thailand. With the help of his best friends, Yahya decided to write a post on Facebook in the hopes of making it go viral in Thailand. Before he shared the post publicly, he asked his Facebook friends if anyone knew how to translate English into Thai to help him find his mom.



An excerpt from the post reads:

“I want to THANK her. I want to thank her for taking care of me for 9 months while I was in her womb. I want to thank her for going through the pain and the struggle to bring me into this life. I want to let her know that I am okay even though we’ve been separated for the past 24 years. I want her to know that I always think of her even when it hurts…because deep down inside, behind all the pain, hate, and frustration, a child will always love his mother no matter what. I want her to know that she would be proud of me despite the numerous challenges that I’ve faced without her by my side. I want her to know that it’s not her fault; it’s never been and I unconditionally love her.”



Within a few minutes, Yahya was connected with the #1 TV show in Thailand, which has a history of reuniting parents and children who have been separated for decades!



Only two days later, Yahya’s phone rings:

"Hello"

"Hello, is this Yahya?"

"Yes, who's this?"

"Yahya, it's me. I'm your Mom"

Then all of a sudden Yahya realized that this was real when he heard his mother cry over the phone.

"Mom, I can't believe this. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

"I love you to my son. I miss you."



On the month of Valentine’s Day, a son looking for all the answers reconnected with his long-lost mother. A beautiful journey that was over 2 decades in the making is now close to reaching its completion.



Yahya is now raising funds for him and his friends to be able to make the trip to Thailand to reunite with his mom for the first time in 25 years. They plan on documenting the entire event as a Thank You to everybody who has supported this amazing reunion story.



You can help Yahya & his friends by going to: www.gofundme.com/reunion



Find more information: www.YahyaBakkar.com