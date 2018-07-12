Facet Chartered Professional Accountants in Vancouver Joins HLB International

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2018 --As a firm of chartered professional accountants in Vancouver and Langley, Facet Advisors is pleased to become the newest member of HLB International, a leading global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers present in 130 countries worldwide.



Established in 1998, Facet supports local, national, and international businesses—as well as individuals—providing services in Audit, Business Consulting, Succession Planning, Corporate Tax Planning, US Tax Services and Personal Taxation.



"Our clients are growing, successful, privately-owned enterprises who do business globally," says Darren Millard, CEO of Facet Advisors. "HLB is one of the top 12 accounting networks in the world and its member firms undertake significant international work. It is important to Facet Advisors that we have business and taxation expertise worldwide we can draw on, to support our clients' international needs."



HLB International is a leading worldwide network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers. Formed in 1969, HLB International services clients through its member firms in 150 countries, their 25,000 partners, and staff in 700 offices worldwide. Member firms are well-established locally, with many firms ranked among the top twelve nationally.



HLB International is a member of the Forum of Firms and focuses on quality and personal service, reinforced by regular quality assurance reviews of all member firms, an up-to-date ISA compliant international audit manual, and membership of external professional bodies focused on quality issues.



Facet Advisors is already working closely with other HLB members in the region, Asia and Europe, and forms part of the HLB Canada Federation.



As a full-service accounting firm with offices in Langley and Vancouver, Facet Advisors is more than just numbers. Unlike the big firms, they get to know their clients intimately. Whether it's business consulting, Corporate Tax Planning, US Tax Services, or Personal Taxation, they don't just meet deadlines, they work to make sure the whole financial picture is healthy and strategic. Learn more about how this team of chartered professional accountants in Vancouver can help make financial woes a thing of the past.



