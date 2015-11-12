Facilities Management Salary Survey Launched to Give a Voice to the UK's Gainfully Employed

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --Launched to take the financial pulse of facilities management professionals Maxwell Stephens Recruitment has launched a survey. Open until the 30th of November at 6 p.m., the comprehensive survey will gather information about salaries, job satisfaction, and work/life balance. Easily completed in five minutes, with thirty-two strategic questions, the survey will shed light on what the recruitment agency believes is most relevant to the industry. It will then publish the anonymous results and announce one lucky participant as the winner of an iPhone 6 on December 1st.



Meant to shed light on what the current facilities management industry job market looks like, the survey is timely. The survey will discover where participants work geographically and their thoughts on the career market overall. These thoughts, given with complete anonymity, will include information on benefits and job perks. The survey will also include questions about earnings.



Peter Forshaw, Managing Director at Maxwell Stephens Recruitment said of the Sector Salary Survey, "This is our latest effort and we've made it the most comprehensive version yet. We want to give an accurate representation of the facilities management market in the UK presently. We believe this is fair. Maxwell Stephens is always interested in constantly improving work conditions and productivity levels. This is an excellent way to stay abreast of that."



Always focused on understanding what makes the industry better, Maxwell Stephens Recruitment is equally committed to understanding the businesses they serve. As consultants they first acquire in-depth information on what makes a client's business successful. This allows them to form a strategy that will attract the right candidates for the right positions within each company.



To take the survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NJQCCXD



For more information visit http://www.maxwellstephens.com/



About Maxwell Stephens Recruitment

Maxwell Stephens is a renowned UK professional services agency that specialises in Facilities Management Recruitment. The agency delivers workforce candidates to a full range of FM industry sectors across both London and the UK. Some of these organisations include property management, engineering or building services, administration and support vacancies.



