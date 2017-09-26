Factor Finders Announces 2017 Scholarship Winner

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Makayla Pushak, a junior accounting major at the University of Akron, was chosen as the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship by the Factor Finders committee based on her unique response to the prompt, "The internet has forever changed our society, but for good or bad?"



After her undergraduate career at the University of Akron, Pushak plans to receive her master's degree and complete the CPA exam. After gaining experience as a Certified Public Accountant, she eventually hopes to become an accounting professor, due to the impact her professors have had on her. She said, "I have a desire to give back and help other students succeed."



Undergraduate students attending an accredited four-year college or university in Ohio are encouraged to submit an application essay. Factor Finders has opportunities for students to apply in the Fall and Spring semesters, each academic school year. Submissions for Spring of 2018 are currently being accepted. Interested applicants should visit http://www.factorfinders.com/scholarship for additional information.



About Factor Finders

Factor Finders is an Ohio-based B2B funding intermediary that matches business owners with the best funding solution for their unique needs. Founded by a seasoned factoring professional, Factor Finders understands the needs of small businesses and uses that expertise to identify the optimal funding source for clients.



Visit http://www.factorfinders.com for additional information about Factor Finders' accounts receivable factoring and alternative funding services.