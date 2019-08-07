Factor Finders Announces Fall 2019 National Scholarship Winner

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2019 --Charles Jones, an incoming freshman at Texas State University, was chosen as the recipient of the $1,000 national scholarship awarded by Factor Finders.



Jones says he plans to study civil engineering at Texas State University with the hope of developing more sources of renewable energy in the future.



Undergraduate students attending an accredited four-year college or university in the United States are encouraged to submit an application essay. Factor Finders has opportunities for students to apply in the Fall and Spring semesters, each academic school year.



Visit https://www.factorfinders.com/national-scholarship for additional information.



About Factor Finders

Factor Finders is an Ohio-based B2B funding intermediary that matches business owners with the best funding solution for their unique needs. Founded by a seasoned factoring professional, Factor Finders understands the needs of small businesses and uses that expertise to identify the optimal funding source for clients.