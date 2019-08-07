Factor Finders Announces Fall 2019 Ohio Scholarship Winner

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2019 --Serena Powell, a student at the University of Cincinnati, was chosen as the recipient of Factor Finders' Fall 2019 Ohio scholarship. Powell caught the eye of our committee with her unique response to the prompt: "Do you think technology has helped or hurt small business?"



Powell, studying sociology, said her passion for people drove her to choose the major. After graduation, she plans to apply her education toward making underdeveloped communities better. Powell said she will achieve this through improving efficiency in transportation and communication by updating the infrastructure of urban environments.



Undergraduate students attending an accredited four-year college or university in Ohio are encouraged to submit an application essay. Factor Finders has opportunities for students to apply in the spring and fall semesters, each academic school year.



For more information visit: https://www.factorfinders.com/scholarship



About Factor Finders

Factor Finders is an Ohio-based B2B funding intermediary that matches business owners with the best funding solution for their unique needs. Founded by a seasoned factoring professional, Factor Finders understands the needs of small businesses and uses that expertise to identify the optimal funding source for clients. Visit factorfinders.com for additional information about Factor Finders' accounts receivable factoring and alternative funding services.