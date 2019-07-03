Factor Finders Ohio Scholarship Announcement

Beachwood, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2019 --Factor Finders, LLC is accepting college scholarship applications for their Fall 2019 business scholarship now through July 20, 2019



Undergraduate students attending an accredited four-year college or university in the state of Ohio are encouraged to submit an application essay on "Do you think technology has helped or hurt small business?" This scholarship can be used for any school-related expenses, such as tuition or room-and-board.



The winner of the scholarship will be notified by email on or before July 30, 2019. Interested applicants should visit https://www.factorfinders.com/scholarship for additional information and requirements.



About Factor Finders

Factor Finders is an Ohio-based B2B funding intermediary that matches business owners with the best funding solution for their unique needs. Founded by a seasoned factoring professional, Factor Finders understands the needs of small businesses and uses that expertise to identify the optimal funding source for clients. Visit factorfinders.com for additional information about Factor Finders' accounts receivable factoring and alternative funding service.