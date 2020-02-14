Factor Finders Pays $137,000 to Referral Sources

Beachwood, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --In 2019, Factor Finders, LLC, a leading accounts receivable match-maker, paid referral sources $137,000.



Comprised of 167 unique transactions funded by 34 factors, these are an important contributor to Factor Finders' rapid growth. In addition to traditional referral sources, a number of leads were referred by factors who (a) identified leads that were not in their "sweet spot" or (b) were looking to outplace clients that no longer were a good fit for their portfolio.



"A factor to whom we frequently refer funding opportunities asked us to find a new home for a long-term client. There was nothing fundamentally wrong with the deal; this was simply a case of factor exhaustion," said Stephanie Chmielecki, Sales Director at Factor Finders. "We were able to identify a better fit factor for the client, assuring the client uninterrupted funding while generating continued revenue for the out-going factor."



Factor Finders has referral relationships with bankers, consultants, accountants, and factoring companies.



About Factor Finders

Factor Finders is an Ohio-based B2B funding intermediary that matches business owners with the best funding solution for their unique needs. Industries that benefit from Factor Finders' services include transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, cable and telecommunications, temporary staffing, and many others.



