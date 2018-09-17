Fahrenheit HVAC Pledges Donations to Wounded Warriors in Fall 2018

Elkins Park, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --Fahrenheit HVAC has been committed to serving and improving the community for over 33 years in business. In an ever-evolving effort to give back to the community which they serve, Fahrenheit HVAC will be donating a portion of each completed heating system installation to the Wounded Warrior Project.



The Wounded Warrior Foundation has been serving injures veterans for over 15 years. This non-profit assists those who have sacrificed so much for their country, once they return home. Fahrenheit HVAC, a local heating company, wholeheartedly agrees with the mission set forth by the Wounded Warrior Project and wants to provide a helping hand however they can.



According the Wounded Warrior Project, 1 in 3 veterans suffers from PTSD. This invisible disease follows our heroes even after they have finished their service. Services offered by the Wounded Warrior Project can be a lifeline to those who are struggling.



Fahrenheit HVAC has decided to launch their donation program in an effort to give back to those who keep us safe. For each heating system installation completed from now until the end of October, Fahrenheit HVAC will donate $50 to the Wounded Warrior Project. Just as they have striven to serve the community with HVAC services that are beyond reproach, but also set forth to improve the community which they serve.



Philanthropic endeavors by local businesses such as Fahrenheit HVAC help to provide necessary support to underserved non-profits in local communities. This is just one of the many reasons to consider choosing small businesses like Fahrenheit HVAC in your community.



About Fahrenheit HVAC

Fahrenheit HVAC's quality of service has been unmatched when compared to ac companies in Bucks County, or anywhere else in the Delaware Valley for that matter. Fahrenheit has been serving the community since 1985 offering unmatched professionalism in each job that is undertaken.



