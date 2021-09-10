Fail Proof Painting, Home Painting Tips for Every Room Inside a Home

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2021 --Choosing colours for your home is an effortless way to elevate (and update) the environment. As a home painting contractor in Vancouver , Van Can Contracting has some tips on all the latest colour trends in 2021.



https://vancancontracting.ca/bathroom-renovations/



Entryways are a welcoming space, so a colour that's bright and clean can be stimulating. While the exact shade depends on which home features should be played up, shades like an ultra-light line green (just a kiss of colour) can be a stimulating and refreshing way to play up the west coast vibe. Don't be afraid to experiment with brighter shades like pink, chartreuse, or plum to transform a transitional area into a striking space.



The doldrums brought on by the pandemic have led to unexpected trends in home design. People are looking for ways to infuse the home with colour and character. As home painting contractors, the home painting contractors at Van Can look for ways to help clients create innovative spaces for working and relaxation. Furniture, accents, and window treatments need to be considered to elegantly tie together space, without overwhelming the room.



For the living room, boring beige has taken a back seat—but that doesn't mean neutrality is passe. Options like sage or green-infused greys feel like a breath of fresh air add a touch of personality to a room. Other options in vogue this year for sitting rooms include sky blue, sage green, or even a touch of violet against a buttercream backdrop. The sky's the limit when it comes to colour trends in 2021.



If painting the living red or violet doesn't feel quite right—don't worry. There are beautiful staples that stand the test of time. A soft grey is a wonderful kitchen staple. Paired with brass, grey adds polish and beauty. Bonus—this colour can easily extend throughout the whole house.



If the object is spicing up the kitchen without going overboard, look towards the cabinetry. Keep the walls neutral—or paper them up. Then consider introducing colours like Marigold, Kelley Green, or Orange to the cabinets to bring an appetizing vibrancy to eating spaces.



Other colours dominating the décor scene in 2021 include dusty purple, burnt orange, dusty pink, turquoise, bubble gum, and coral—there is a veritable candy-copia of colours to choose from.



Of course, what really matters is the ambiance—creating a space that fits the personality of the people living in a home. Through interior painting services in Vancouver, the contractors at Van Can Contracting work with homeowners to define and beautify individual spaces within the home. Learn more or get started at 604-445-3829 or info@vancancontracting.ca



About VanCan Contracting

VanCan Contracting in Vancouver offers renovation and remodeling services for homes and commercial properties in Greater Vancouver, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, New Westminster, Port Moody, White Rock, Langley, Maple Ridge, White Rock and surrounding areas



For more information, go to https://vancancontracting.ca/ or call 604-445-3829



Van Can Contracting

Antoine Nunez

info@vancancontracting.ca

604-445-3829

Company Website: https://vancancontracting.ca/