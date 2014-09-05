Fairfax DUI Attorney Reports Virginia DUI Driver Had Previous Record for DUI

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --A family is devastated as an Ashburn couple was killed before the week of their anniversary. The couple was nearly home when their motorcycle was hit by an alleged drunk driver. Not only does the family struggle with such a sudden loss, but recent reports allege the driver had a previous history with driving under the influence. The driver was not injured in the accident, but faces two accounts of manslaughter in addition to a DUI charge.



Drivers in Virginia often turn to a Fairfax DUI lawyer to understand their options and negotiate sentencing if possible. This was the case with the alleged drunk driver, a lawyer, who pleaded his previous DUI charge down to a reckless driving charge. “It is normal for first time offenders to minimize their sentences. A long record can hurt their chances for future employment and can leave lasting harm. The idea of bargaining down is to punish the offender for their crime, in the hopes they have learned their lesson and will not repeat the offense,” says Fairfax DUI attorney Faraji A. Rosenthall.



In Virginia, the first offense for a DUI includes a possible restricted driver’s license, court-ordered restitution, a fine, and a one-year license revocation. With first offenses, it is common for defendants to hire a Fairfax DUI attorney to minimize sentencing. Pleading guilty to full charges is financially and professionally damaging. Defenders with multiple offenses still benefit from the experience of a Fairfax criminal lawyer to escape prison or heavy fines. Additional offenses are punishable by increased fines, restitutions, restricted licenses, and jail. Criminal backgrounds and the time between offenses are taken into account. In this latest case, the defender faces heavy charges not limited to indefinite license revocation, seizure of vehicle, and a felony charge punishable by prison.



