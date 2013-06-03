Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtown Hotel Appoints New General Manager

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2013 --Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtown Hotel in partnership with Alliance Hospitality, the Raleigh, NC-based hospitality management company, recently appointed Muktar Dougisyeh as General Manager.



Dougisyeh brings more than 20 years experience in the industry to Fairfield Inn & Suites. In his most recent position he served as the General Manager of the Courtyard Marriott Atlanta Airport West for Interstate Hotels Group.



“The move to Fairfield Inn & Suites as general manager at such a historic hotel in the heart of Atlanta has been a wonderful transition. I was thrilled to be offered the position and look forward to the success we will build together,” said Dougisyeh.



Dougisyeh’s appointment comes on the heels of the hotel’s recent multi-million dollar renovation. Evens Charles, hotel developer with Frontier Development and owner of Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtown Hotel, said, “Atlanta’s Downtown area is the epicenter of the city’s tourism, and under the proven leadership of Dougisyeh, the hotel will set an even higher standard for amenities, accommodations and service at the hotel.”



“Dougisyeh’s solid progression throughout hospitality management, his remarkable creativity and resourcefulness within the industry make him a much celebrated addition to the Alliance Hospitality team,” said Rolf Tweeten, president and CEO of Alliance Hospitality. “Our goal is to provide our clients with the best service, which includes putting the right people in place at each hotel. Dougisyeh is another example of just how selective we are.”



Dougisyeh replaces Jeff Ellixson, former general manager of Fairfield Inn & Suites.



Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC is a full service real estate development and acquisition firm with a diverse asset portfolio. Frontier’s invested assets include hotels, mixed-use commercial developments, luxury residential developments and multi-family condominium developments across the country.



A strategic, risk-managed, value creation company, Frontier manages double bottom-line investments that transform communities while producing sound economic returns. Frontier is a committed partner to its investors and the communities in which it invests. Frontier is based in



Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtown Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Atlana near the Georgia Aquarium, Georgia World Congress Center, CNN Center, and the World of Coca Cola. The Fairfield Inn ATL hotel is the perfect place to stay for downtown Atlanta GA’s best shopping, dining and entertainment. Overlooking the breathtaking skyline , our Downtown Atlanta GA hotel is convenient to all Atlanta attractions including Centennial Olympic Park, Turner Field, Fox Theatre, the Georgia Dome, and Zoo Atlanta. Just steps away from MARTA, Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtown Hotel provides easy access to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and to businesses and destinations across metro Atlanta.



Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is designed for today’s traveler who is looking to be productive on the road, whether for business or leisure. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield Inn & Suites offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With nearly 700 properties throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, Fairfield Inn & Suites hotels participate in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtwon Hotel directly at 678-702-8600 or call the Fairfield Inn & Suites toll-free number at 800-228-2800, visit www.fairfieldinn.com or become a fan at www.facebook.com/fairfieldinnandsuites.



About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE: MAR) is a leading lodging company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with more than 3,800 properties in 74 countries and territories and reported revenues of nearly $12 billion in fiscal year 2012. The company operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts under 18 brands. For more information or reservations, please visit our web site at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.



Alliance Hospitality is an innovative next-generation hospitality management company, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Alliance was founded in 2003 to manage lodging assets for institutional investment groups, individual owners and lenders. Alliance Hospitality is one of only 10 management firms approved to manage a Marriott hotel. The company provides value by developing the highest caliber hospitality professionals, and through implementing proprietary tools and unique processes to create a comprehensive hospitality management system. The Alliance portfolio of full-service, extended stay, all-suite, and select service hotels includes 20+ hotels with 2,400+ rooms in 8 states, operating under agreements with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Choice, and Starwood as well as Independent hotels.



