Lakewood, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --This is how a local photographer combined her art with fairytale experiences and raised a lot of money for charity. Call it, photography for a cause. And so it is. Michelle Rubi Gomez is the self-taught powerhouse behind Fairytale Experiences Photography Studio; a place where wishes come true. How so? The photography studio in Denver helps children escape to a fairytale world and takes pictures to prove it. And now, they're calling all little mermaids and pirates to join their cause. Until the end of November, production on the Mystical Mermaids Calendar 2018 to benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado is in full swing.



With excitement and benevolence in the air, from now until October 15th, kids are lined up for their close-up with fairytale photo sessions. Then, for the following month of November, the project needs help by way of votes. Supporters just visit the Fairytale Experiences site and cast their vote for the thirteen winners the calendar will feature. Votes are $1 each with a $5 minimum. Highlighting tots in costume, come December, the finished product will be sold at the studio or on the Fairytale Experiences website for $12 each. The Mystical Mermaids Calendar for 2017 raised $12,000 for the charity.



The charitable photographer in Denver said of the effort, "This is a beautiful charity, and our participating kids are stunning in every way. We're thrilled. Our goal is to distribute these calendars throughout all of the United States to as many homes, businesses, and organizations. We want to spread awareness for this wonderful cause!"



Given wholeheartedly to the mission to help children, Michelle Rubi Gomez was moved years ago to help when a family contacted her to photograph their daughter. It was the child's dying wish to become a fairy and have her photo taken in the wonderland that Fairytale Experiences provides. Happily, the photoshoot took place and made an indelible mark on everyone there. Thus, the Mystical Mermaids Calendar for Make-A-Wish Colorado was born. To that end, 100% of the proceeds for the upcoming calendar will go to support the charity.



For more information about Fairytale Experiences Photography Studio visit http://www.fairytaleexperiences.com. For more information about the calendar visit http://www.mermaidscalendar.com.



About Fairytale Experiences Photography Studio

Fairytale Experiences Photography Studio is based in Lakewood, Colorado and was founded by Michelle Rubi Gomez to provide the marketplace with fantasy photography for children, teens, and adults.



Information:

Step 1: Photo Sessions - Now through Oct. 15th, 2017

Step 2: Online Voting - October 15th - November 15th, 2017

Step 3: Calendar sales - Beginning in December 2017



