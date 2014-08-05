Faith-Based Author Terri Whitmire Inspires Readers with a September Book Release

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --To enliven her readership with tools for recovery Terri Whitmire announces the September launch of “Excuse You: Hiccups, Setbacks, and Other Interruptions”. Portrayed through five compelling real-life stories, one of which is her own, the author will inspire readers to overcome hardships.



The author of four books to date, Whitmire gets her motivation from Maya Angelou. With the late author’s inspiring body of work in tow Whitmire endeavors to make her own mark on a generation hampered by life’s struggles.



About Terri Whitmire

Terri Whitmire is the author of “My Next Breath”, “Walking In His Shadow”, Breathe for Me” and her latest release “Excuse You: Hiccups, Setbacks, and Other Interruptions”. The author also helps children enhance their writing skills online at Fun Creative Writing as well as via local public, charter and private school enrichment programs.



Information:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSuZcbUSBgk



Amazon Retail: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=excuse%20you%20hiccups



Contact:

Terri Whitmire

Author

Press@TerriWhitmire.com

770-331-4326



Website:

www.TerriWhitmire.com



Social Media:

www.facebook.com/TerriWhitmireExcuseYou