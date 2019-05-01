Faith, Storytelling and Genuine Warmth by an 88-Year-Old Woman

Stockton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --https://www.bluesstory.com - In these days when we have access to more information than ever before, we have become worse at communicating. Young people, especially, seem to have trouble connecting with adults and are missing out on the wisdom they could impart.



Enter Blue Knows. Blue is a self-proclaimed "sassy, fiery, never-quitting and always relevant grandma," who at 88, has ventured onto the internet with a website designed to offer everyday hope to those who need it.



"It is a very lonely time for people," she said, but "no matter how bad the situation looks you can always overcome it."



Her site, BluesStory.com, tells her story. Blue has faced perhaps more than her share of challenges, has been "dirt poor and quite wealthy." As a black woman, she's been spit at, beaten, battered and bruised, but remains relentlessly positive.



Through the website and her blog, she hopes to alleviate the pain of loneliness that many people feel today, to develop friendships, read stories, and even find new recipes.



Blue has also written several books, including a number of family books, "Blue's Christmas Celebration" and the newest release "Blue Goes to the Movies."



Her abiding faith in God supplies her with the strength and perspective it takes to remain upbeat no matter the situation. She credits Him with giving her the words to express herself.



Yet, Blue is a realist. She points out that anyone who says they want to "positively impact the lives of people" clearly hasn't actually done it, and doesn't yet have an understanding that trying to make a positive impact invariably comes with some negative results.



"Life is going to be hard and challenges are going to feel overwhelming but the secret to making it through is appreciating what you have and those who stand beside you through the journey," she said.



"Blue Goes to the Movies" available for order on May 1, 2019.



About Blue

Blue Knows is an independent writer who has been running a website since December 2018. Her goal is to show people some simplicities in life. Blue is amazed at how many of our traditions have been lost throughout recent generations, and wanted to create something to help bring them back. Her books, blogs and free material help people learn how to do some things they may struggle with.



Editors: For more information, contact Blue Knows at Blue@Bluesstory.com.



Website: https://www.bluesstory.com