Fajita Festival Set to Rock the City of Houston with Telemundo

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --Festivals, apart from being traditions, are an excellent way to renew and refresh oneself since it infuses the atmosphere with refreshing air. People meet old acquaintances, friends, relatives whom they have not met for months/years. To be concise, festivals are a great way to reminiscence about the past, and the Houston Fajita Festival 2017 is no exception. The exclusive event will be rocking the city of Houston on July 22nd, 2017 at Houston Toros Soccer Facility, 2202 Summer St Houston, TX 77007 starting 1 pm through 9 pm.



Renowned for being a celebration of Mexican culture, food, drinks, and entertainment, the Houston Fajita Festival 2017 will bequeath to every attendant the fantastic fun they desire. The unusual event will be a great way for people to enjoy some beautiful scenery and reflect the old times.



"Come and enjoy a world of colors, smells and shapes in Houston Fajita Festival 2017, explained the Fajita Festival team. Mexican's cultural richness is reflected in the festivities where color, tradition, and religion are present. Allow yourself to be surprised by the several exclusive live performances that will be featured; from local bands, Dj's, Baile Folklorico, live artist painting, costume characters, interactive games, to delicious carnival treats including Grandmas Boys Lemonade."



What makes the Houston Fajita Festival 2017 more fascinating is Telemundo Houston will be returning as a media partner, and they will be giving away tickets to the event starting May 5th via social media. Also, the Fajita Festival team have announced that the event will benefit Texas Lions Camp (http://www.LionsCamp.com).



The Fajita Festival team concluded, "Come hungry with your family and friends to enjoy a day filled with a variety of delicious fajita choices… Texas cookers and grill masters will have everything from beef to seafood, and there will be a beer and spirit garden offering a broad range of handcrafted cocktails from spiked lemonade to Micheladas."



For more information about the Houston Fajita Festival 2017, and to buy ticket(s), visit http://www.thefajitafest.com.



