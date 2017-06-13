Fajitas at O'Reilly Auto Parts?

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2017 --There's no doubt The Houston Fajita Festival is one of the city's favorite annual events. This year funds raised are going to help the Texas Lions Camp Charity and attendees are expected to double. In exciting news, the festival recently announced O'Reilly Auto Parts has come on as their official ticket sponsor making picking up tickets simple at any of their 150 local stores and all at a 20% discount.



Eating some of the world's best fajitas for a good cause, certainly is a good time if there ever was one. That's exactly what the annual Houston Fajita Festival presents, along with drinks, great local music, art and much more. This year scheduled for Saturday, July 22nd, it's expected to have a turn out twice 2016's and 2016's was a huge amount of fun. The Festival recently announced O'Reilly Auto Parts are their official "hard" ticket sponsor and have tickets available across their 150 stores at a deep 20% discount. Sale kicked off on June 12th in all Houston area locations. Proceeds from the festival are going to help, a worthy cause the Texas Lions Camp. A great time is sure to be had by all.



"We are beyond excited about this year's festival," commented a spokesperson from the Houston Fajita Festival. "We know this is going to outdo last year's – which was our debut event – for sure."



The Houston Fajita Festival is being held from 1PM–9PM at 2619 Polk St Houston, TX 77003. The whole family is welcome and for those who don't pick up discount tickets in advance, they will also be available at the festival itself. Free parking is available.



Last year's Houston Fajita Festival received a tremendous amount of praise.



Christine C., from Houston, recently said in a five star review, "Last year's Houston Fajita Festival was awesome, so we are counting the days to bring the whole family to this one. Totally can't wait, great food, drinks and music all the way."



For more information be sure to visit http://www.thefajitafest.com.