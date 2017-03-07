Fajitas Sizzling Houston This Summer

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --Houston, TX is all geared up to host the 2nd Annual Fajita Fest, the ultimate Mexican food and entertainment gala scheduled on the 22nd of July 2017. This festival of sheer gastric delight is expected to present a treasure trove of Mexican delicacies to food lovers from all over the world.



With fajitas stealing the primary focus of this mega celebration of Mexican culture, the carnival will also host entertainment in the form of interactive games for prizes, live music by popular local bands and DJs, live artist painting, costume characters and many more. For those who are already planning their trip to this side of the USA to attend the fest, the Michelada contest, Taco eating contest and the fiery Jalapeno eating contest would be worth looking out for.



Presented by Grandma's Boys Lemonade, this fest is dedicated to donating a part of their proceeds to the Texas Lions Camp, a nonprofit organization that provides camps for children with disabilities. The noble intentions of the Fajita Fest have been counted among the top reasons behind its ever increasing popularity.



At this very moment, the event organizers are very busy scanning through hundreds of applications for sponsorship's, vendor opportunities and volunteering. Steps are also being taken to ensure maximum comfort with respect to parking, allowing strollers etc into the fest while taking an uncompromised stand towards general safety within the perimeters. With the number of tickets already sold out, the organizers are expecting a very healthy crowd to attend the 8 hour extravaganza.



Interested enthusiasts can visit http://www.thefajitafest.com for more details on the event or contact drew@grandmasboys.com for volunteering/sponsorship/vendor opportunity details.



About Fajita Fest

The Fajita Fest is a celebration of Mexican culture that is complete with food, drinks, games and entertainment. This fun packed event is scheduled to be held on the 22nd of July in Houston, Texas.