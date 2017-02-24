Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Grants, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc., a longtime used vehicle dealer specializing in late-model cars and trucks, announced today that it has joined forces with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm that works with small businesses across North America to improve their marketing strategies.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc. intends to modernize its digital marketing approach in an effort to grow its existing customer base in the Four Corners region. When working with clients like the used car dealer in Grants, NM, BizIQ places its primary focus on search engine optimization, which makes it easier for prospective customers to find companies like Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc. when performing local Google searches for products and services.



BizIQ's foremost initial project with Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc. is the development of a new company website, as well as a bimonthly blog. Content for all aspects of BizIQ's marketing campaign for the car dealer will be produced by professional copywriters and geared toward being informative, relevant and timely in its discussion of all facets of the automotive sales industry.



"As an auto dealer with decades in business, we are proud of the quality of the vehicles we sell and the personalized service offered by our sales team," said Robin Hovland, owner of Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc. "We've long had an established and loyal customer base, but since so much car shopping is initiated online these days, we knew we needed to update our online marketing to better set us up for success going forward. BizIQ is already proving themselves to be an invaluable asset to our company, and we're very excited to see where this partnership takes us."



About Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc.

In business since 1973, Falcomata-Hovland Motors Inc. has long been the Grants area's premier dealer of used cars and trucks. A locally owned and operated company, the dealer takes pride in offering excellent service and quality vehicles at affordable prices, and stays up to date on vehicle information through its membership with the New Mexico Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Automobile Dealers Association. For more information, please visit http://www.falcomatamotors.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.