MyReviewsNow Shop at Home Introduces a Natural 'Fall Asleep' Product That Combats Insomnia

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2011 --MyReviewsNow Shop at Home is excited to showcase the NightWave Sleep System. This fall asleep product is a silent, non-invasive system beneficial to those with common insomnia. Other fall asleep products include substances that may be habit-forming and result in serious side effects. The NightWave Sleep System is a natural product that helps to alleviate long nights of tossing and turning.



The NightWave Sleep System is designed to help people who experience common insomnia due to stress, agitation or jet lag get sleep that they need. Unlike other fall asleep solutions, NightWave does not require headphones, masks, wires or other gadgets. NightWave is effective and safe for all ages. NightWave guides an individual's mind and body into a state of relaxation as he prepares to drift into a night of restful and productive sleep.



NightWave works by projecting a soft blue light onto the ceiling of a bedroom that has been darkened. The light is designed to rise and fall slowly, creating a soothing environment to lull an individual into a restful sleep. Some fall asleep products rely on chemicals to bring about sleep. However, sleep research suggests that creating a more relaxing environment serves to reduce stress and create a natural sense of relaxation conducive to a productive sleep.



Research confirms the benefits of blue light in terms of relaxing the body. The wavelength of blue light also resets an individual's biological clock or circadian rhythm. This makes NightWave ideal for frequent travelers who often suffer from insomnia due to jet lag associated with changing time zones. The system comes with several modes for different bedtime conditions. Anxiety reducer mode is designed to be used during the day. During heartbeat mode, the user simply holds the unit as he is soothed by the rhythmic pulse. NightWave even features a mood light to create a romantic, soft blue glow in the bedroom. Finally, the bedroom flashlight mode allows an individual to use the system as a flashlight.



NightWave's greatest attribute, however, is its soothing light, which gently ebbs and flows to create a relaxing rhythm. An individual may inhale and exhale in sync with the light. As a result, an individual's breathing is slowed down to create a sense of calm and relaxation. NightWave creates a peaceful environment in a natural way without relying on distracting sleep tapes or other fall asleep methods proclaiming a natural solution.



Conveniently, there is no need to worry about getting back up to turn off the light. NightWave automatically shuts off after a short time, allowing an individual to simply roll over and enjoy a restful sleep. Another benefit of the soft light is that it does not produce noise or disturb others. NightWave does not resort to finding a chemical solution to induce sleep. The system helps an individual fall asleep by relaxing the entire body and mind. The soothing light helps an individual to center his focus on drifting off to sleep.



An overactive mind can be a barrier to sleep. NightWave gives an active brain something to focus on to create a calm and peaceful state of mind . On a psychological level, NightWave serves the same purpose as cognitive behavioral therapy, often used for patients with sleep issues. These same techniques can be taken into the bedroom with a soothing light taking over the role of therapist in order to create a relaxing environment perfect for a good night's sleep.



