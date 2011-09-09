Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2011 --Theirry Mugler, the world renowned fragrance boutique, has today announced the launch of their much anticipated Thierry Mugler - Angel for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. This unique application allows users to explore the world of Angel perfume by Theirry Mugler through a dreamlike mobile experience that's as hypnotizing as it is informative. Angel - Dream Machine includes a full array of Thierry Mugler fragrance descriptions, a personal GPS-enabled shopping aide, and even videos from the perfume's upcoming ad campaign with Eva Mendes. Thierry Mugler - Angel is currently available for download on the Apple App Store free of charge in the Lifestyle category.



The main aim of Thierry Mugler - Angel isn't to simply educate users on Angel perfume or where the best place to buy is. This app is an adventure and all users have to do to begin is point their iPhone at the sky and choose the path that will lead them through their perfect perfume daydream. Importantly, since no one experiences the exact same dream more than once, the app follows this same maxim of creation. The decisions and choices users make en route to finishing their dream ensure that the products are singularly unique customized films made up from thousands of possible clips and millions of possible clip combinations.



To start, Angel - Dream Machine gives users a selection of five words, each of which corresponds to five unique fragrances and essences. How ever they pick them will dictate the fundamental structure their dream movie will take on. Once their dream is created users can share it with friends from within the app via Facebook or Twitter if they'd like. The app lets users immerse themselves in the fantasy of the Angel Universe while giving them all the tools they need to find the perfume easily and make it their own. A beautiful synthesis of technical polish, visual awe, and luxurious companion, Thierry Mugler - Angel gives you the power to fall in love with Angel perfume by Theirry Mugler regardless of where you are.