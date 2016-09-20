Fall Is a Good Time to Clean and Maintain Paved Surfaces

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Fall is here, which means that winter is on its way. That's why businesses should get started on preparing themselves for wintertime conditions as soon as possible. These preparations should include cleaning and maintenance of all paved surfaces, as this will spell the difference between the surfaces either cracking and coming apart when exposed to the harshness or outlasting winter.



These preparations are important because while asphalt is a tough and reliable material, there is a limit to how much it can be expected to withstand without the proper care and maintenance. One of the biggest dangers to asphalt is that moisture can seep into asphalt to weaken the material and expand when it freezes, causing even more damage. Similarly, when rocks and other forms of debris are ground into the asphalt by passing cars, that can create cracks and crevices that can worsen with time.



Fortunately, cleaning and maintenance can limit the impact of these problems. For example, a sealant can be used to create a protective barrier that will keep out moisture, as well as other potential contaminants. It should be noted however, that the seal has a limited useful lifespan, and has to be reapplied on a regular basis. Similarly, regular cleaning can make sure that the presence of rocks and other forms of debris on paved surfaces are minimized, which in turn, slows down the rate at which the asphalt deteriorates.



If a business weather proofs their paved surfaces now rather than waiting till later, there is a better chance that they hold up against the harsh winter conditions. Talking to a trusted and time-tested commercial cleaning company, is always a good idea at this point, one who will be able to assess the needs of each paved surface and set up a plan. Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. is such a company. For a free estimate, visit www.atlanticsweepinginc.com.