Fall hazards are a safety hazard on job sites. Many companies hire a certified OSHA trainer to visit the site and teach the employees the potential hazards and protections against falling. All workers are at risk for falling on the job, therefore they must take the OSHA fall protection class when it is given, at the jobsite. There are a host of jobs that will benefit from the fall protection training course including, painters, roofers, energy workers, utility workers, and wind workers, to name a few. When a job has a potential for fall hazards, it is imperative that employees take the fall protection training, when it is scheduled. Protection from potential fall hazards, while on the job, is a necessity.



Construction sites and warehouses are two examples of work sites that can have dangerous fall hazards. Falls can occur from climbing ladders, scaffolding, or cranes. There are many jobs that have the potential risk factor of falling, such as occupational health and safety, or a line manager. The goal is to be prepared with the information of what to do. This knowledge may save a life. When beginning work on a job that can be considered dangerous, it is important to take the OSHA fall protection training course, when offered. Preventing a fall can be as easy as knowing and determining which common hazards to avoid.



Preventing workplace injuries is the goal of fall protection training. Through this course, one will learn how to prevent falls by following certain protocols. These protocols will reduce risk on the job site. Fall protection training will teach one to prevent and handle fall hazards in work areas. It will also teach how to minimize fall hazards by following mandated procedures. During this course, the correct procedures for the proper use of the fall protection systems used by employees, is taught. It will also teach how to install, inspect, operate, maintain and disassemble the personal fall protection system used by employees and teaches the proper hook-up, anchoring, and tie-off techniques, and how to inspect the equipment and properly store it. For more information on fall protection training, reach out to OSHA.net at 866-265-5813 or visit www.osha.net.



About OSHA.net

OSHA.net is a website that teaches workers about workplace healthy and safety education and provides training classes. The goal is to offer classes that teach those in charge to be proactive in creating a workplace which is healthy and safe for the American workforce. Online or in person classes are available and certified instructors will teach each class.