Fall River Dentist Dr. Carl Ferreira Offers Veneers for Quick, Painless Smile Transformations

Fall River, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2016 --Dr. Carl Ferreira, cosmetic dentist in Fall River, MA is helping local patients achieve the smile they've always dreamed of quickly and painlessly with dental veneers. This procedure only takes 2-3 office visits and can give patients an immediately transformed smile that will last for years to come.



Dental veneers are one of the most effective ways for patients to redesign and reshape their entire mouth without having to resort to other methods like orthodontia. Veneers are very thin ceramic shell coverings that are bonded to the surface of the tooth structure. They particularly helpful for patients who have otherwise healthy teeth but are still not satisfied with the appearance of their smile due to issues like teeth that are too large, too small, or asymmetrical, teeth that are gapped, crowded, or misaligned, and also teeth that are cracked, chipped, or permanently stained.



Dr. Ferreira works closely with each patient to discuss the concerns they have with their smile and what their vision is for their ideal smile. During their first visit, Dr. Ferreira takes impressions of the patients' smile that are sent to an external laboratory where the veneers are fabricated using these impressions. During this first appointment the patient's teeth are carefully prepared for receiving the veneers and are given temporary coverings for the 10-14 day fabrication period. The patient receives their new veneers during the second appointment. They are bonded to the surface of the teeth and Dr. Ferriera ensures that they feel natural for the patient and that they look the way the patient had envisioned.



Veneers are just one of the many cosmetic dental services Dr. Ferreira offers patients who want to improve both the health and appearance of their smiles. He also offers procedures such as bonding and tooth-colored fillings, crown lengthening, crowns, dental implants, and more.



About Dr. Carl Ferreira DMD, P.C.

Dr. Ferriera has been a member of the dental profession for nearly three decades. Throughout his career he has remained active in continuing education courses in order to stay up-to-date with the latest tools, technology, and methods the dental industry has to offer. He received his DMD degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dental Medicine.



To learn more about Dr. Carl Ferreira and the veneers he offers Fall River, MA patients who want to transform their smiles, please visit carlferreiradmd.com.