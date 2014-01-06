False Labeling Complaint Center Begins a National Initiative to Help Consumers Who Were Sold a Bill of Goods by a Major US Retailer, Bank, or Corporation

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2014 --The False Labeling Complaint Center says, "If you purchased a product, or service within the last year that clearly was falsely advertised, or failed to deliver the desired result we definitely want to hear from you, provided you purchased the product, or service at a national retailer, a financial institution, a phone, or Internet service provider, or a pharmacy. The only catch is the consumer must have the receipt, the promotional material, and proof the product, or service failed to live up to expectations." For more information please contact the False Labeling Complaint Center at 866-714-6466. http://FalseLabelingComplaintCenter.Com



The group says, "The perfect consumer we would like to hear from is one who purchased a product, or service from a major retailer, a bank, a phone company, a Internet service provider, a insurance company, or a pharmacy, and the product failed to deliver the promised result, or the product came hidden charges, or fees. The product, or service must have been available in all, or most US states, and the consumer attempted on their own to get a refund, and was denied. These are the consumers we would like to try and help, and if this sounds like you please call us at 866-714-6466." http://FalseLabelingComplaintCenter.Com



Did You Buy The Following Type of Product Sold Nationwide That Failed To Live Up To the Hype?



* A over the counter drug, or medication that did not work.

* A cosmetic product, or a health supplement that did not work.

* A financial service from a bank, or financial institution with hidden fees.

* Any type of food product that offered nutritional, or health benefits that did not work.

* Any type of energy conservation product that did not work.

* Any type of cell phone, or cable program that came with hidden fees.

* Home improvement products that were defective.

* Any type of insurance product that came with hidden fees.



For more information consumers who can prove they were deceived by a national brand name company, and false labeling, or advertising are urged to contact the False Labeling Complaint Center anytime at 866-714-6466. http://FalseLabelingComplaintCenter.Com