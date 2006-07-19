Familia Unida Gets Set for yet another Wheelchair Wash

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --The Familia Unida Wheelchair Wash event is looking to get underway in a couple of weeks, and it is hoped that this years will be the biggest to date. Approximately 3000 people are expected to show up for the July 29th event to be held at the Familia Unida Living with MS head office, Los Angeles, CA.



Just some of the activities during the day will include haircuts, makeovers, live music, entertainment and thorough cleanings of wheelchairs and scooters.



This will be the third Wheelchair Wash event hosted by Familia Unida Living with MS.



The idea for the Wheelchair Wash was started thanks to Irma Resendez, who was once paralyzed for almost a year due multiple sclerosis. She realized how little support there was for people with disabilities, and how inaccessible information was to ethnic minorities. She also noticed how difficult it was to maintain wheelchairs and scooters when stricken with a disability.



“One thing that many people don’t realize is that wheelchairs and scooters are like people’s cars. They can become dirty very quickly and take time and effort to clean and maintain. The Wheelchair Wash is just one way for people with disabilities to feel better about themselves” said Resendez.



Familia Unida has been successful in attracting event sponsorships from a variety of sources. They were lucky enough to win a Logo Design Makeover with LogoBee.com this year, and this allowed them to have an event-specific logo designed for their celebration. Interestingly one of their key sponsors, the Blue Cross of California, put on a contest to name the wheelchair caricature depicted in the logo design. The winning entry will be announced on event-day together with a special surprise from Creative Inflatables.



The Wheelchair Wash celebration has also been successful in attracting a significant amount of media attention. The event will be covered by ABC Channel 7, Channel 34/Univision, and will feature a visit from the Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa.



However, Familia Unida still has some last-minute items on their to-do list. They are in need of a sponsor for drinking water as the outdoor event promises to be enduring on its participants. They are also hoping to obtain scooters and wheelchairs to be donated to the participants whose wheelchairs need upgrading or replacing.



About Familia Unida



-Founded in 1998 by Irma Resendez, Familia Unida Living with Multiple Sclerosis is the first bilingual English-Spanish multiple sclerosis non profit organization in the United. There are over 500,000 people living with multiple sclerosis in the United Sates and over 200 individuals newly diagnosed every week. Today, there is no cure. For further information visit their website at www.msfamiliaunida.org



About LogoBee Logo Design



-LogoBee is a leading creator of high-quality logo designs and identities for all types of businesses. They also offer brochure and stationery design. Visit their website at http://www.logobee.com