Family-Centric Southern California Cremation Provider Increases Staff with Industry Veteran

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Client-centric Southern California cremation provider InvoCare USA, Inc. announces the newest member of their team. Elena Vasquez joins InvoCare as a Memorial Concierge tasked with solidifying every detail for grieving families laying loved ones to rest. Vasquez is a perfect fit for the innovative company that's successfully changing the landscape of burial and cremation planning. She is skilled in personalized customer service and thereby adds to the forward-thinking company's mission. InvoCare USA embodies compassion during a family's most difficult time, and minimizes pain by facilitating an easily understood personalized service.



Vasquez said of her love for her job, "It was in the early years of my career that I discovered that I had a gift, and that gift was walking with families in their time of grief. Now, after 30 years in the industry, I'm so happy to join the InvoCare USA family. Their commitment to providing exceptional customer care by becoming the grieving family's advocate is something I had to be a part of."



Vasquez began her career in Glendale, California at the Callanan Mortuary where she earned her funeral director and insurance licenses. She then moved into a managerial position at Callanan & Woods Scovern Mortuary. With her extensive experience in Catholic funerals and the clergy, she then made the easy transition to Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary. She now brings her expertise to InvoCare's affordable cremation services in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles counties.



By combining technology with compassion, InvoCare brings cremation options for Southern California families into the 21st century. Unique to the funeral industry, InvoCare does this by incorporating caring concierge services. To start, professionals meet the bereaved at a location that's most comfortable for them. They then discuss easy-to-understand burial or cremation expenses, options and the style of memorial celebration service. Making affordable cremation services in Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County available, the company offers a smaller set of options. This minimizes confusion and allows the InvoCare USA team to easily take care of every detail with one-on-one personalized attention.



Invocare USA is an innovative funeral service start up and a subsidiary of InvoCare Limited. Unique in the marketplace, the burial and cremation planning service facilitates detailed, personalized attention outside of the funeral home setting. InvoCare USA provides simple and affordable burial and cremation services to Southern California, predominately Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles counties.



