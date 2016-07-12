La Quinta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --Robina is 21-years-old and is from a small village in Northern Uganda. Her dream is to become a midwife. Her parents are subsistence farmers and she is the oldest of seven children. Her family is unable to afford the tuition and fees support her attendance at St. Mary's Midwifery Training School. The Family Copeland Foundation is providing a full scholarship so that Robina can achieve her dream to obtain a certificate in midwifery. She started school in April, 2016 and will graduate in November, 2018.



"I want to become a midwife in the medical field to join hands with other qualified midwives so that death rates decrease especially for mothers and children," said Robina.



About The Family Copeland Foundation

The Family Copeland Foundation, a 501 (C) 3 public charity, was established in May 2014 by Holly and Bill Copeland. The foundation provides support to the students, teachers, and administrators of St. Mary's Midwifery Training School in Kalongo, Uganda, in the form of educational scholarships, and teaching aids. The Copeland's service in the Peace Corps at St. Mary's inspired them to create the foundation. All donations-100%- go directly to St. Mary's as the Copeland's pay all foundation administrative expenses.



About St. Mary's Midwifery Training School

St. Mary's Midwifery Training School in Kalongo, Uganda is the finest midwifery training facility in Uganda and has graduated 1,167 midwives. The school has been headed by the dynamic Sister Carmel Abwot for eighteen years. These graduates work throughout Uganda focusing on prevention and treatment in mother/child healthcare.