Family Dental Care Center of Maryland Provides Care for Dry Mouth Sufferers

Oxon Hill, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --Family Dental Care Center of Oxon Hill, Maryland has provided a breakdown of basic signs and symptoms of Dry Mouth, or xerostomia (ZEER-oh-STOH-mee-ah), clearing the way for sufferers to identify the causes and effects of the disorder and how to address its treatment. Dry mouth, on the surface, is just that - the chronic feeling that the mouth isn’t producing enough saliva. The person with dry mouth will feel a parched sensation in the mouth, on the tongue and across the hard and soft palette sections of the mouth and throat. Many people can experience dry mouth occasions, whether caused by stress, dehydration or nervous response. These occasions can be addressed easily and directly by hydrating the mouth and body properly. However, some people suffer from this type of dryness constantly. When this is the case, dry mouth is indicative of a range of more severe complications, diseases and conditions.



Dry mouth can lead to a host of more complex problems if not treated properly, including difficulties in tasting, chewing, swallowing, and speaking, and can increase the likelihood of developing dental decay and other oral infections, and the development of distracting halitosis symptoms. Dry mouth can result from the taking of medications or as a side effect of medical treatments, and is considered to be an abnormal symptom of the aging process. Chronic dry mouth is a disorder that requires the attention of a dentist or physician and people with the following symptoms should seek consultation:



- A sticky, dry sensation throughout the mouth

- Difficulty chewing, swallowing, tasting, or speaking

- A persistent burning feeling over the mouth, tongue and throat

- Dry, cracked or chapped lips

- The surface of the tongue feels dry or rough

- Oral sores

- Oral infection



Natural saliva production is important to the body’s overall wellness in a variety of ways. Saliva helps digest food, beginning the process as food enters the mouth. It also helps protects teeth from decay and prevents infection by regulating oral bacterial growth and aiding in cell rejuvenation. Saliva also enables the mastication and swallowing of food. The lack of healthy levels of saliva can lead to tooth decay and oral infections, as well as the decrease in nutrients needed for normal overall health. People with conditions or disorders like Alzheimer's disease or who have suffered a stroke could be incapable of detecting oral wetness, which leads to some cases of personal misdiagnosis. Dry mouth is caused by a malfunction in oral salivary glands, sometimes caused by medicinal side effects, some diseases like Sjögren's Syndrome, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and nerve damage caused by injury. To learn more about the symptoms, treatments and lifestyle solutions for dry mouth, visit Family Dental Care Center online at http://www.elizabethsmorrisdental.com