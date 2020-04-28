Family Dentistry Uses 3D Technology to Help Shield Frontline Workers

Monroe Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2020 --Although the Fiorentini Family Dentistry offices are currently limited to emergency dentist appointments, the doctors are still working just as hard. But instead of teeth, the focus is on their technology, using the office's 3D printer to create face shields for those battling on the frontlines against Coronavirus.



These shields are considered vital equipment in protecting healthcare personnel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are reported as a safety item in short supply at hospitals around the country. So while Drs. Mario S., Mario C., and Chris Fiorentini aren't seeing their usual patients during the crisis, they've found a way to serve their fellow medical professionals instead.



The office's 3D printing technology, which is typically used for implant surgical guides and orthodontics, has since been repurposed by Dr. Christopher Fiorentini to build the shield's protective design. "We all need to support our medical professionals and first responders during this difficult time," said Dr. Chris. "That is why we are happy to utilize our technology and resources to be able to fabricate these vitally necessary materials."



"As of right now, we have printed over 100 face shields and donated them to local first responders and health care professionals," Dr. Mario S. Fiorentini added. "We're in communication with local hospitals to provide even more shields to their doctors and nurses on the front lines."



But already, the office's impact has certainly been felt throughout the healthcare community and their families. The mother of a nurse working at RWJBarnabas Health shared her appreciation through a Facebook message to the Fiorentini team: 'Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Dr. Fiorentini donated this face shield to protect my baby girl!'



While their office remains open only for emergencies, the work continues for the family dentistry, building hundreds of additional shields to help protect more of our community's frontline workers.



About Fiorentini Family Dentistry

