Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2013 --DateOurFamily.com is creating a mission to build stronger families, neighborhoods and communities. With a click of the mouse, families can now find other families in the same town to interact with that have common interests.



“They can match based on a short and entertaining ‘family personality’ questionnaire,” said Shay Tal, founder of DateOurFamily.com. “Plus they will already have something in common because we match them based on religion, age range, education or other shared family interests.”



Just like many of the popular dating websites, DateOurFamily.com helps families make new friends by connecting them along common threads. Once a family registers on the website and indicates their zip code, DateOurFamily.com searches the database and finds other compatible families.



“The two families can communicate over our private secured network,” Tal said. “This way they can share information about schools, recreational activities and even neighborhoods happenings. It is our mission to create stronger communities and neighborhoods for families.”



One of the best features of DateOurFamily.com is the fact that email addresses remain private even during communications exchanges through the website.



“We respect the family right to privacy,” Tal said. “That is a high priority for our new website.”



For more information about DateOurFamily.com please check out the website at www.dateourfamily.com



About DateOurFamily.com

