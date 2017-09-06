Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --There aren't many kitchen and worktop family businesses around that can claim 72 years in the industry! That's exactly what Colin & Barry Abrahams have achieved after continuing the family tradition, now into it's 3rd generation. The then kitchen supplier expanded into Corian and worktop fabrication and have now achieved 'Certified Corian® Fabricators' which offers customers full satisfaction and guarantee when purchasing Corian worktops from Arlington Worksurfaces, part of the Arlington Group.



Going from strength to strength, Arlington doubled their turn over after installing over 1000 worktops in 2016 alone. They boast a 98% customer satisfaction as well as great reviews on trust pilot and across social media.



Not only have Arlington achieved 'Certified Corian® Fabricators', they offer a wide range of acrylic, granite and quartz worktops for both commercial and residential customers. Most coming in a huge range of colours and several years guarantee.



To celebrate 72 years in business, Arlington have added several new displays to their showroom based in Leeds. They have one of the biggest independent kitchen showrooms in the area. On display, you can see various Corian worktops, other types of acrylic worktops alongside natural Granite and quartz engineered stone worktops, each fitted onto a range of traditional or modern style kitchens. Not to mention the latest technology, gadgets and appliances to bring any kitchen into 2017!



Arlington also offer Free corian samples on the full range of colours.



Arlington showroom is open to the public Monday to Friday 9AM-5PM and Saturdays 9AM-1PM.



Address: 2 Limewood Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS14 1LU

Contact: 01132323233

Email: sales@arlingtondirect.co.uk

Website: https://www.arltops.com/