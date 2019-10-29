Omaha, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Gateway Auto, a family-run one-stop auto center has received four first-place awards in the Sixth Annual Sarpy County People's Choice Awards. Voted for by the local community, Gateway Auto received first-place recognition on behalf of the Omaha World Herald in the Body Shop, Brake Service, Oil Change and Used Auto Dealer categories. Gateway attributes its multi-category achievements to its recent rebrand and its powerful mission to serve, not sell, its customers that has stood the test of time.



Since 2002, Gateway Auto, formerly known as Gateway Collision Center, has been servicing vehicles in the Omaha Metropolitan Area. Owners Ben and Sandy Toscano opened the auto center to share Ben's passion for the auto industry with others in the community. Before Gateway opened its doors, Ben was buying, selling and repairing cars as a hobby. When Ben's side project began to grow, his wife Sandy saw the potential to combine his passion with her keen management skills and expand his hobby into a business.



Since opening their doors nearly two decades ago, Ben and Sandy have kept passion, experience, and quality at the forefront of their company. With a family-first mentality, the Toscanos knew that in order to have a successful company, they needed successful, experienced staff they could trust. Ben and Sandy brought in close friends who were experts in the field. With these seasoned technicians leading the shop, the fledgling business acted like a seasoned veteran in the industry. The caliber of their work naturally attracted local talent, and the Gateway family soon grew.



Built on nearly two decades worth of word-of-mouth advertising, Gateway Auto is trusted by many. Unlike other brands that rebrand to claim new purpose or try to regain customers, Gateway has simply added an aesthetic facelift to a pre-existing foundation built on 17 years of customer satisfaction. And today, Gateway's passion for its customers and the auto industry is stronger than ever, as validated Sarpy County People's Choice awards. Head to 110th and Harrison to see what all the noise is about.



