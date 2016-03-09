Family-Owned Knoxville Security Company Celebrates a Landmark 30 Years in the Marketplace

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Servicing the Knoxville area with superior service for 30 years running, Liberty Security Systems celebrates an anniversary milestone. In business since 1986, the East Tennessee security company is adept at security system monitoring, home automation and video surveillance for residential or commercial properties. A worthy guidepost for high industry standards, Liberty Security Systems uses excellent customer service as a working principle. Proving that a devotion to family, customers, and strong work ethics are the way to go no matter what generation's at the helm.



Started thirty years ago in a basement by David and Louise Rubelli and Charles and Robert Kelly, the family-owned and operated company began with a handful of customers. Daniel Cavanaugh, Vice President of Liberty Security Systems Inc. said of the company milestone, "Our anniversary is something we're all proud of. We unite the digital age with tried and true wisdom from our last remaining founder, Charles Kelly. This tact makes our company's future stronger and our past honored, as it should be."



Now a long-standing partner with Alarm.com, Liberty Security keeps their finger on the pulse of residential and commercial security system technologies. The company incorporates wireless communications, IP addressable camera systems, anti-kick door plates and UL certified monitoring with full-home automation. Ever increasing their skill for technology-based systems, commercial security is bolstered by digital video recorders, video surveillance with digital video recorders, CCTV and IP camera systems.



Liberty Security Systems interactive features even extend to their customer's smartphones whereby thermostat controls, door locking mechanisms and light switches can be maintained via iOS or Android devices.



About Liberty Security Systems, Inc.

Liberty Security Systems Inc. is a family-owned and operated home automation and security company based in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company provides the marketplace with residential and commercial security systems in addition to fire alarms, smoke, heat, gas and carbon monoxide detectors.



