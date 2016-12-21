Family-Run Advanced Removals Give Clients the Benefit of 30 Years' Experience

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --Planning a move, whether it's an office move or a residential move, is never an easy task. In fact, it can be downright chaotic and extremely challenging. But thanks to companies like Advanced Removals & Storage, moving from one area to another need not be such a hassle.



But whilst there can be said to be a number of removals firms based in the areas of Swindon, Bristol, Worcester, and Gloucester, only a few – if any - can confidently say that they have been in operation for more than three decades. Advanced Removals & Storage claims just this, and it has numerous clients to prove it. Additionally, Advanced Removals & Storage takes pride in the fact that it is a family-run organisation, which automatically adds value to its services and gives its customers the personalised assistance they are looking for.



As Advanced Removals & Storage happily states: "(We) are a family owned and run specialist removals company with over 30 years of experience. Operating from our group headquarters in Gloucester Business Park, we have a fleet of 30 removals vans and lorries which gives us the flexibility to complete jobs quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, however big or small. All our removals staff are full-time employees – we don't use temps or agency staff. Professionally trained with years of experience, smartly uniformed, friendly and always willing to go the extra mile."



Aside from the expertise brought about by more than 30 years of operations, Advanced Removals & Storage offers its customers guaranteed consumer protection, along with home and business removals insurance, specialised removals vehicles, an expert packing service, man and van services, and state-of-the-art, highly-secure storage facilities.



The customers who have already taken advantage of the services offered by Advanced Removals & Storage offer nothing but praise. One customer, Sam, attests: "Advanced Removals were very professional and prompt. They communicated very well before the move and on the day of the move everything went very smoothly. The guys doing the moving were friendly, polite, and professional." Another customer was quick to say: "Excellent service and one of the cheapest quotes we had. The lead removal man, Roy, was very competent, careful with our property and also calm and reassuring."



About Advanced Removals & Storage

