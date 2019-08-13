FamiSafe by Wondershare Announced New Brand Vision for Child Safety

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2019 --FamiSafe announced new brand vision for child safety. FamiSafe, an advanced parental control App, is dedicated to child safety, which runs on Android and iOS devices. The brand mission is to help parents keep an eye on their children from smartphone and internet without any technical hassle. The user-friendly app support cyberbullying prevention, location tracking, app blocking, web filtering, and screen time control.



Since every parent is concerned about the safety of their kids, FamiSafe would be a leading solution to their emerging concerns. It can help parents track the real-time location of their kids and check their device usage remotely. Furthermore, the tool offers a wide range of device tracking and controlling features that parents can access.



With the rise in the instances of cyberbullying, it is essential for parents to keep a track on their kid's online presence. FamiSafe will notify parents by sending alerts for suspicious texts, any inappropriate conversation, or when adult content is being accessed on the device. These web filters will help parents harness a positive online space for their kids.



Apart from protecting kids from violence and indecent content, FamiSafe can also help in controlling the device usage. Parents can set strict time limits for device usage or block apps to make sure their kids won't get addicted to their smartphones. They can also control what apps are being installed on the device and how social media platforms are used by their kids.



Frank Zhang, the Famisafe marketing director said, "We saw many children incident caused by internet information, where parents hard to control and manage. The smartphone makes the internet more easily accessible to children. Our aim for developing FamiSafe is to provide parents a solution to reduce the online risk and have control to kids' smartphone. We intend to keep child safety the biggest priority as all the parents do."



About FamiSafe

FamiSafe is committed to helping parents to full control for kids' smartphone. Launched by Wondershare Technology in 2018, FamiSafe has been trusted by parents around the world. FamiSafe features include cyberbullying prevention, location tracking, app blocking, web filtering, screen time control and more to find here: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/.



Privacy Disclaimer:

FamiSafe by Wondershare is intended for legal use only. Please comply with local and federal laws. FamiSafe should be installed only on devices the user owns or has legal permission to monitor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with FamiSafe or Wondershare. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by the company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please do your own due diligence on the company before installing a monitoring app.